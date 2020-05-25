Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

TSCO stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,491. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

