Dearborn Partners LLC Has $16.52 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 315,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,157. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

