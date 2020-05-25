Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,450,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

