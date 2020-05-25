Dearborn Partners LLC Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $43,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,996. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

