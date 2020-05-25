Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. 4,437,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

