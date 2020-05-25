Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 9,954 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,387. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

