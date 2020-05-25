Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 10,729 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144,119 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 95,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,806,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after acquiring an additional 832,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. 12,592,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

