Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.88. 602,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $146.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

