Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.00 ($43.02).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €17.20 ($20.00) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.31 and its 200-day moving average is €31.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

