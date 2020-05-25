Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

ENB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. 3,016,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,011. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

