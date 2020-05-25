ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

HACK traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 113,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,233. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

