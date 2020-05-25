Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Experian to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,676 ($35.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,363.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,492.11. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

