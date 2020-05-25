Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $13,675,047. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,925,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

