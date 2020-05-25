Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 3,687 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

