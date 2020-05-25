Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.23.

CP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.13. 257,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,213. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.