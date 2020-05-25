Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,600. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

