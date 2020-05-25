Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 228,431 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chubb by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. 4,796,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

