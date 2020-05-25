Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $22.82 on Monday, reaching $825.17. 2,771,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $262.17 and a twelve month high of $826.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $595.63 and its 200-day moving average is $456.64. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.