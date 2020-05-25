Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 471 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $309.03. 965,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $335.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

