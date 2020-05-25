Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

