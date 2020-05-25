Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 2,150,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.