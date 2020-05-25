Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 73 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,298. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

