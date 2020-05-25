Financial Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.00% 8.61% 0.62% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.25 $21.03 million $1.20 7.78 NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

