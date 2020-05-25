First Bancorp (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Dividend History for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

