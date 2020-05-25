First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDP. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 15th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,536.68.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

