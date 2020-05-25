First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDP. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 15th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,536.68.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

