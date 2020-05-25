FLO Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $4,342.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055419 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

