FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

