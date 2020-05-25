Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.34. 6,268,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,230,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

