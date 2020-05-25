GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $30,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total value of $458,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $800,036.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,217,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,674. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $368.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.