GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.43.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.74. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $239.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

