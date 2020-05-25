GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,520 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.45. 2,604,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,741. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

