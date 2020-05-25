GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,106 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $8,625,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 302,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

MRK traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

