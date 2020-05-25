Hartline Investment Corp Buys 351 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.