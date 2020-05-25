Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 70,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 354,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

