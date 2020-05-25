Hartline Investment Corp Has $270,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

DHR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,195. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

