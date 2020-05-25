Hartline Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,445,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,759. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

