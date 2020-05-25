Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 95,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,806,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after purchasing an additional 832,874 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,592,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.