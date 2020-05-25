Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,387. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

