Hartline Investment Corp Sells 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.43. 2,366,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

