Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.19) on Thursday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.16. The company has a market capitalization of $291.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Harworth Group will post 185.0000104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55). Also, insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47). Insiders sold 113,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,426 over the last 90 days.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

