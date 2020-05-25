Head-To-Head Comparison: CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) versus BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand 30.76% 4.64% 2.27% BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.15 billion 2.03 $1.31 billion N/A N/A BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR $1.49 billion 1.54 $412.89 million N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CapitaLand and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

CapitaLand beats BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

