IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $4,161,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,288. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.72. 337,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,172. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average is $263.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $302.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

