Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.75. 735,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

