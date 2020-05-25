Insider Selling: MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $189,750.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

