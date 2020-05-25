Insider Selling: MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $189,750.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.