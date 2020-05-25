Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

IHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. Integrafin has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.27), for a total value of £5,994.95 ($7,886.02).

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

