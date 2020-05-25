Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Intertek Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,827 ($63.50).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,178 ($68.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,305.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 55.04%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

