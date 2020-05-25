Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Intertek Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,827 ($63.50).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,178 ($68.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,305.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 55.04%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: FinTech

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit