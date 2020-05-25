Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 237.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,762,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

