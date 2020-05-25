Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.19. 1,390,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

