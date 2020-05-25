iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

