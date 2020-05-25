iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Boston Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $193,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $109.27. 1,591,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

